Hot Tots to Wear Red to Honor Deployed Service Members

April 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release









Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots are proud to announce the launch of a new in-season initiative: R.E.D. Fridays, standing for "Remember Everyone Deployed". In partnership with Westlie Ford, the Hot Tots aim to honor the brave men and women currently serving overseas by painting Corbett Field red every Friday night.

Each Friday home game, Hot Tots players will take the field in special all-red uniforms as a bold and visual show of support for our deployed military members. Fans will also have a unique opportunity to get in on the action; Hotdish Members who purchase Scheels 5-Packs will receive exclusive replica game jerseys and hats, matching the ones worn by the team.

"This is more than just a promotion- it's a commitment to stand with those who can't be here with us on game day," said Monica Hocking, Hot Tots General Manager and Managing Partner. "We're excited to rally our community around this cause and show our support in a big, and visual way."

Fans are encouraged to wear red, cheer loud, and join the Hot Tots in sending a powerful message of gratitude and solidarity to our deployed service members.

To secure your replica jersey and hat and become a hotdish member, visit hottotsbaseball.com or call the Front Office Team at (701) 838-8687.

