Hot Tots Announce Single Game Tickets & 2025 Promotional Schedule

May 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots are thrilled to announce that Single Game Tickets for the 2025 season are officially on sale. Fans can now secure their seats for an action-packed summer at Corbett Field, featuring an exciting lineup of theme nights, community events, and unforgettable baseball moments.

In addition to ticket sales, the Hot Tots have also unveiled their 2025 Promotional Schedule, packed with fan-favorite theme nights and new surprises designed to bring even more excitement to the ballpark. Highlights of the schedule include:

Kids TV Takeover: Your favorite kids' TV characters come to life for a night of family-friendly fun and nostalgia sponsored by Jerome's Collison Center! As a bonus, one of Minot's community leaders will be slimed.

Lip Rippers Night: Reel in the excitement with a fishing-themed ballpark experience brought to life with the help of North Dakota Game & Fish, complete with a jersey auction, special snacks, and the debut of our Lip Rippers alternate identity!

Murder Mystery Night: Step into a real-life whodunit designed by Escape Point at the ballpark as fans work together to solve the mystery before the final inning!

Fans are encouraged to grab their tickets early, as popular theme nights are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets can be purchased online at https://minot-hot-tots.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets by phone, or at the Hot Tots Front Office.

For more information on the full promotional schedule and ticket details, visit https://northwoodsleague.com/minot-hot-tots/2025-promotional-schedule/.







