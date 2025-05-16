Huskies Load up the Outfield with Farmer, Kelly, and Smith

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies have strengthened their outfield with the addition of three talented players for the 2025 season: Tommy Farmer IV (Texas), Rowan Kelly (UC Santa Barbara), and Michael Smith (Prairie View A&M). All three bring a mix of high-level college and summer ball experience, along with offensive firepower and defensive versatility. Fans can look forward to an exciting summer from this dynamic outfield group.

Tommy Farmer IV, Texas

Sophomore outfielder Tommy Farmer IV, a native of Santa Monica, California, will join the Duluth Huskies this summer following his sophomore season at the University of Texas at Austin. Farmer has appeared in 47 games for the Longhorns this season, hitting .259 with 23 RBIs. A four-year letterwinner at Oaks Christian High School, he was a two-time All-League honoree and reached the 2022 CIF Division 3 state title game. In his senior year, he batted .357. This summer, Tommy looks forward to continuing his development and contributing to the Huskies' success on the field.

Rowan Kelly, UC Santa Barbara

Freshman outfielder Rowan Kelly, a native of Menlo Park, California, will take the field for the Duluth Huskies this summer after a strong freshman season at UC Santa Barbara. Kelly has appeared in 34 games for the Gauchos, hitting .325 with 8 RBIs. Last summer, he spent time with the Cowlitz Black Bears in the West Coast League, where he hit .343 over 20 games. A standout at both Bellarmine Prep and Menlo-Atherton High School, his senior year at Menlo-Atherton, he had a .469 batting average and led the division with 17 extra-base hits, including five home runs and 11 doubles. Rowan chose to play for the Huskies because of the coaching staff and the renowned Northwoods League. Outside of baseball, he enjoys skiing, golfing, and listening to music. This summer, Rowan looks forward to winning games with the Huskies and having a good time with his teammates.

Michael Smith, Prairie View A&M

Sophomore outfielder Michael Smith is ready to make an impact with the Duluth Huskies this summer. With two years under his belt at Prairie View A&M, Smith is eager to continue his development in the Northwoods League, competing alongside top talent. He finished his freshman season hitting .331 with 9 home runs and 24 stolen bases, and this season has posted a .261 average with 6 home runs. Last summer, Smith took part in the Swingman HBCU Classic at Rangers Stadium, held the day before the MLB All-Star Game. This summer, Smith looks forward to showcasing his skills and making connections with his teammates and coaches from across the country.

