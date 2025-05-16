Duluth Huskies Invite Community to 2025 Media Day at the Wade

The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is proud to welcome fans, families, and community members to 2025 Media Day on Sunday, May 25th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the historic Wade Stadium.

This annual event is more than just a media opportunity-it's a celebration of community and the start of another exciting summer at The Wade. Whether you're a lifelong Huskies fan or a first-time visitor, Media Day is your chance to meet the 2025 Duluth Huskies players, coaches, front office team, and interns in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

Come out to snap a photo, grab an autograph, and get a behind-the-scenes look as the team gears up for the Northwoods League Baseball season. Huskies merchandise will also be available for purchase-perfect for showing off your team spirit ahead of Opening Day.

"We're excited to kick off the season by bringing the Duluth community together," said Michael Rosenzweig, Duluth Huskies Owner. "Media Day is a great way for fans of all ages to connect with the team, and we can't wait to share this season with you at The Wade."

Local media are invited to cover the event and engage with the team. Media members who have requested credentials for the 2025 season may pick them up during the event.

The Duluth Huskies open their home season on Saturday, May 31st against the Eau Claire Express. Gates open at 4:35 PM, with the Ceremonial First Pitch at 5:35 PM. Tickets are available now at https://duluth-huskies.nwltickets.com.

Event Details:

What: Duluth Huskies 2025 Media Day

When: Sunday, May 25 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Where: Wade Stadium, Duluth, MN

Who: 2025 Duluth Huskies players, coaches, front office staff, and interns

Bring your friends, bring the family, and be part of the excitement as we kick off another summer of baseball, memories, and hometown pride.

Check out our 2025 Promotional Schedule and stay connected with all things Huskies by following us on social media or visiting https://linktr.ee/DuluthHuskiesBaseball.







