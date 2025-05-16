Royal Oak Leprechauns Streaming Schedule Includes 14 ESPN+ Games

May 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







For those not lucky enough to hit #TheLuckyCorner-Memorial Park - home of the Royal Oak Leprechauns-for all 36 home games, streaming is at your fingertips. The Northwoods League, in partnership with ESPN+, will stream throughout the season.

The Northwoods League streaming app will deliver every home and away game directly to your TV, tablet, or phone through the Northwoods League app. Selected games will also be broadcast on ESPN+. The Leprechauns will play seven home games and seven away games on the Worldwide Leader in Sports - ESPN+. Download each app today and sign up to stream your Leprechauns for every game during the 2025 season.

For more information, check out, https://watch.northwoodsleague.com.

The home ESPN+ schedule includes:

- Saturday, May 31, 6:35 p.m. EDT, hosting the Kenosha Kingfish

- Saturday, June 7, 6:35 p.m. EDT, hosting the Rockford Rivets

- Thursday, June 12, 6:35 p.m. EDT, hosting the Madison Mallards

- Friday, June 27, 6:35 p.m. EDT, hosting the Rockford Rivets

- Tuesday, July 1, 6:35 p.m. EDT, hosting the Traverse City Pit Spitters

- Wednesday, July 30, 6:35 p.m. EDT, hosting the Battle Creek Battle Jacks

- Saturday, August 2, 6:35 p.m. EDT, hosting the Kenosha Kingfish

The away ESPN+ schedule includes:

- Thursday, June 5, 6:35 p.m. CDT at the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters

- Sunday, June 15, 1:05 p.m. CDT at the Rockford Rivets

- Monday, July 7, 6:35 p.m. EDT at Battle Creek Battle Jacks

- Thursday, July 24, 6:35 p.m. EDT at Battle Creek Battle Jacks

- Friday, August 1, 7:05 p.m. EDT at Traverse City Pit Spitters

- Thursday, August 7, 6:35 p.m. EDT at the Kalamazoo Growlers

- Friday, August 8, 7:05 p.m. EDT at the Traverse City Pit Spitters

For the full Royal Oak Leprechauns schedule, go to www.royal-oak-leprechauns/schedule.







Northwoods League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.