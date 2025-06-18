Royal Oak holds on against Woodchucks, 4-3

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns pitcher Ryan Kruse

The bases were loaded for the Wausau Woodchucks on Monday night with two outs in the ninth. Royal Oak held a 4-3 lead. There is no scenario in the sport of baseball that gets visualized more in backyards.

Wausau had already made it a game by scoring two runs in the frame. With the game in the balance, Leprechaun fielder manager Chris Faust gave the ball to Colton Jones (Florida Gulf Coast).

"He's a consistent strike thrower," Faust said about why he put Jones in after the game. "He's a type of guy that's not really fazed by certain situations. I felt super comfortable giving him the ball right there."

"I've definitely (gone through that situation) a few times," Jones said. "Probably more than 10. I've been in a similar situation in high school, so it's nice to have something to look back on where you've been successful before."

Jones faced off against Wausau's Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount), who had already roped a double during the game and held a batting average comfortably above .400 on the young season.

With the weight of everything on his shoulders, Jones struck out the Woodchuck star on four pitches to earn a one-out save and the win for the Leprechauns.

The Woodchucks had previously only put up one run during the game's initial eight innings. That run was on a solo homer from Cade Baldridge (Kansas).

Wausau's only lead didn't last for very long, though. Tristan Crane (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) answered back with his own solo shot to left-center field during the fourth inning to tie the game up at one. That was just Royal Oak's second home run this season - the other came from Ryan Tyranski (Cincinnati) in a game at Wausau on June 3 - and the team's first one at home.

"It feels good," Crane said. "I know this is not an easy ballpark to homer in, so yeah, it feels good to get one out of there."

Royal Oak then took the lead an inning later, scoring three runs on four hits. All those base knocks came from the inning's first four batters. Owen Turner (Yale) had an RBI double that came close to also clearing the wall, Nolan Alvord (Grand Valley State) had an RBI single, and Chase Van Ameyde (Notre Dame) came across during the middle of a double play.

It also helped that Ryan Kruse (Valparaiso) had perhaps his best outing of the year on the mound. Kruse only allowed one run and three hits during his five innings of work, striking out nine in the process. Ever since allowing six earned runs and recording just one out on Opening Day, Kruse has only allowed two earned runs over 16.2 innings pitched (1.08 ERA).

"Nothing really changed (after Opening Day)," Kruse said. "I just kept executing pitches. I don't try and look at results. I just try and execute pitches and let my defense do the work.

"Some days you're gonna give up hits. Good pitches get hit sometimes, and sometimes, other days, you're gonna do great and that's just baseball."

The Leprechauns' bridge relievers were also fantastic. In between Kruse's exit and the start of the ninth, Wausau did not get anyone on base. Luke Coll (Appalachian State) worked spotless sixth and seventh innings. Jake Shelagowski (Saginaw Valley State) was also perfect during the eighth inning during his debut with the team. Shelagowski, who struck out two of the three batters he faced, also topped out at 97 miles per hour in the Memorial Park radar gun.

"That was electric," Faust said about his team's latest addition. "Very smooth 97 (m.p.h.), competitive in the strike zone. He's just a competitor, man. Fun to have him around."

With the victory, Royal Oak improves to 10-11 on the season, while Wausau drops to 12-8. The Leprechauns will look to sweep this two-game set against the Woodchucks on Tuesday and also clinch the four-game season series against this foe, as Royal Oak has taken two of the first three.

Tuesday's matchup against the Woodchucks will be the last chance to see the Leprechauns at home for a bit. Following that the 6:35 p.m. ET game at Memorial Park, Royal Oak will be on the road for the next seven days and will play eight consecutive road contests. The Leprechauns won't return home from that road trip until June 25.

