Badlands Tops MoonDogs

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs will take the loss today in a competitive match-up with the Big Sticks, 7-4.

The starter on the mound today for the MoonDogs was Anthony Pardo (Illinois State University).

Pardo would record 0.2 innings facing 8 batters.

The Big Sticks would load on 5 runs in the top of the first, before heading into a rain delay.

The MoonDogs would try to respond with 1, as Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would hit a double, putting him in scoring position. Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) would hit a sac fly, bringing home Jennings to score.

The MoonDogs first reliever was Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University Mankato), and their last arm on the mound was William Page-Allen (Feather River CC).

The MoonDogs would get themselves onto the scoreboard again in the top of the fourth. Bryant Viskovich (San Diego) would hit an RBI single, bringing home Jennings to score.

The Big Sticks would follow up with 1 of their own. 6-2.

The MoonDogs added another in the sixth when Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) scored on a Big Stick error.

The bottom of the seventh was for the Big Sticks as they would get their last run of the game, 7-3.

The MoonDogs would try to rebut, but only get 1 on the scoreboard. Pinch hitter Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) would hit a ground out, scoring Nico Libed (San Diego).

The MoonDogs would take the loss tonight, 7-4. They will be back in action at ISG Field tomorrow night at 6:35 pm, taking on the Eau Claire Express.







