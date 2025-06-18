Weather Plays No Harm as Spitters Cruise to Victory

Fond du Lac, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters take game one of the doubleheader against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 8-1. This game was called official following the bottom of the sixth inning due to inclement weather.

Entering game one of the doubleheader, the Pit Spitters needed to find a lead early to give the pitching staff a break and that they did. Cole Prout led off the top of the second inning with a walk. Nathanael Coupet was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on base with no outs. Cade Collins dropped a sacrifice bunt to push both runners up 90 feet. Hunter Herndon recorded a productive groundout as Prout crossed the plate to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the third inning with one out, James Hankerson Jr. tied the game for the Dock Spiders with a solo home run to center field to bring the game to a 1-1 score.

In the top of the fourth inning, Brett Rozman reached via a hit by pitch and Prout drew a walk. Coupet singled to center field plating Rozman to give the Pit Spitters a 2-1 lead. Following a walk drawn by Collins to load the bases, Herndon drew a walk himself to drive in another run to extend their lead to 3-1. Brooks Sartain doubled to the outfield clearing the bases to push the Pit Spitters lead to a 6-1 lead. Finally, to cap off the top the fourth inning, Sartain stole home to make it a 7-1 game.

Herndon led off the top of the sixth inning with an infield single. After a wild pitch was thrown advancing him to second, Sartain grounded out pushing Herndon to third. Aaron Piasecki hit a sacrifice flyout to right field scoring Herndon to secure the final run of the afternoon for the Pit Spitters, making it 8-1.

The Pit Spitters win their second game of the road trip, and their first of the season against the Dock Spiders. Last night, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters used a player during the game that wasn't listed on the active roster, with this, the Rafters forfeit their win, and the Pit Spitters will have their loss erased. With that, and the win from today, the Pit Spitters improve to 11-11 on the season. The team concludes their series against the Dock Spiders at 6:35PM CT tonight.







