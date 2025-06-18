Rox Win Nightcap of Doubleheader to Win Series over Willmar

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox right fielder Cayden Gaskin

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox right fielder Cayden Gaskin(St. Cloud Rox)

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (17-5) split a doubleheader against the Willmar Stingers (11-10) on Wednesday to win the series and hold a 4.5 game lead in the Great Plains West.

In game one, St. Cloud would take some momentum in the ninth inning to carry into game two, scoring two runs after a leadoff double from Augusto Mungarrieta (Northwest Florida State CC).

On the mound, Hunter Day (Minnesota State University) sent seven strikeouts Willmar's way in five innings, allowing just one run.

In game two, the Rox offense would show up early, adding four runs in the second inning, all of which were scored with two outs. The breakthrough moment was a two-run double from Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas), who later scored himself. By the end of the second, the Rox led 4-0. Recchio would find home again in the fourth, adding another run to make it 5-1.

On the bump, Brayton Thomas (Indiana University) provided a jolt to start the contest, tallying five strikeouts in his three innings of work. Jaron Bleeker (University of Iowa) would back him up with four strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Cayden Gaskin (University of South Carolina) would add a pivotal home run in the eighth to bring the lead back to three, at 6-3.

In the ninth, pitcher Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) yet again delivered to earn his sixth save of the season, and give the Rox the 6-5 victory.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game of game one was Hunter Day.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game of game two was Tanner Recchio.

The Rox will travel to Minot, ND, on Thursday, June 19th, to begin a four-game series against the Hot Tots, starting at 6:35 PM. The next Rox home game will be Monday, June 23rd, at 6:35 against the Badlands Big Sticks. There will be a Tote Bag Giveaway for the first 300 fans, presented by Magnifi Financial. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.