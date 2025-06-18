Honkers Lose in Extras, as Bucks Explode in Tenth for 9-5 Victory

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a pitcher's duel through nine, but the Bucks brought the bats in extra innings, plating seven to put the game out of reach.

Beau Alazaus put together another fantastic outing as he sailed through five innings, allowing just two earned runs to go along with four strikeouts.

An RBI from Payton Knowles scored Allan Camarillo in the third for what was the tying run.

The Honkers' bullpen put together a stellar performance. Brady Lejeune-Deacutis and Julian Castro shined in their debuts, pitching four straight shutout innings.

The opening was begging for a Honker to take advantage. Tommy Eisenstat stepped up with a home run, slamming it over the centerfield fence.

The Honkers could not find the winning run in the ninth, which extended the game to extra innings.

The Honkers would rue the missed opportunity as the Bucks plated seven in the visiting half, putting the game out of reach.







