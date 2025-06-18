Larks Take Series Finale against Express

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks picked up a win over the Eau Claire Express in a nail biter on Wednesday evening.

The Express got some early offense via the long ball, as J.J. Moran went deep in the second for a two run shot and George Bilecki tacked on a solo home run in the third. The Larks responded in both innings. Christian Bernardini had an RBI single in the second, and Will Millard drove in a run on a ground ball in the next at bat. Erick Dessens' sacrifice fly in the third inning would tie the game at three.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, with two runners on, Christian Bernardini would split the gap in right center field, driving in two runs. The Larks took a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the 9th. The Express put runners on first and second with one man out. Jayder Raifstanger fielded a ground ball, stepped on third, and rifled it over to first for a game-ending double play.

Bernardini is now 5-8 over his past two games, and drove in three runs in the Larks victory against the Express. "I had some time off, and I changed my load to be more simple, and tried to be short on the ball," said Bernardini.

"It was excellent," said Larks field manager Mark Weidemaier. "They are taking better at bats, getting better pitches to hit, they aren't as anxious at the plate."

With the win, the Larks improve to 7-17, and the Express fall to 9-15. The Express are in 5th place in the Great Plains East Division, and the Larks are in 5th place in the Great Plains West Division.







