James McCoy Makes himself Back at Home Despite Kingfish Loss to Dock Spiders

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish took another close loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 6-5, dropping the series 0-2.

The Kingfish started out on top with returner James McCoy re-making himself at home with a bases-loaded, two RBI single down the middle to make it a 2-0 game in the first inning.

However, Fond du Lac fought back with three base hits in a row to load things up for Jonathan Fitz. Fitz got the job done, sacrificing himself with an infield chopper to bring in the Dock Spiders' first run of the evening.

An inning later in the top of the fourth, Fond du Lac tied things up, as Patrick Graham launched a solo shot into the Fishbowl of Historic Simmons Field to tie the game, making it his third home run of the year.

Kenosha quickly responded in the bottom of the inning with Robert Newland taking a walk and stealing second to get in scoring position for Will Matuszak. Matuszak wasted no time adding more to the board, launching a double down the left field line, sending Newland home to take the lead 3-2.

Then, with Matuszak in scoring position, it was Ivan Dahlberg's turn for an RBI.

Dahlberg smashed a sharp single up the middle into center field to bring Matuszak home and double Kenosha's lead over the Dock Spiders.

That lead would only last so long.

Miles Vandenheuvel blasted a three-run, no doubt homer over the left field fence to put the Dock Spiders on top.

The Kingfish managed to add one more run to their final score with a Dayton Murphy RBI single, but couldn't make the comeback after the Dock Spiders overtook the lead in the top of the ninth with an RBI double.

Kenosha still remains in last place in the division, hoping to get back in the win column against the Royal Oak Leprechauns tomorrow evening at Historic Simmons Field.







