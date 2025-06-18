Spitters Offense Outlasts Dock Spiders to Complete Sweep

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters complete the doubleheader sweep against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 19-14, in 10-innings.

The Pit Spitters offense enabled scoring mode early in the top of the first inning as Grady Mee doubled, scoring a run to give them a 1-0 lead. Brandon Sanchez followed with a double as well, driving in Mee to extend the lead to 2-0. Adam Broski finished off the first inning with a single to left field scoring Sanchez to make it 3-0. The Dock Spiders wasted no time in the bottom half of the first inning taking back their lead. Patrick Graham drove in two runs on a double to left field to bring them within one at 3-2. Aden Howard tied the game at 3-3 with a single to left field. Jarren Sanderson hit a two-run home run to give the Dock Spiders their first lead of the game at 5-3.

After both sides exchanged a couple of zeros on the scoreboard, the Dock Spiders started back up in the bottom of the fourth inning. Their first run came across on an RBI single by Sanderson to extend their lead to 6-3. The Dock Spiders took advantage of one of the five errors that were committed by the Pit Spitters defense as Howard scored on an error committed by Brooks Sartain to further push their lead to 7-3.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Pit Spitters opened by getting the first three batters of the inning on base. Cade Collins cleared the bases on a double hit to left field to pull the Pit Spitters within one at 7-6. Colton Roquemore tied the game with a single to left field to make it 7-7. A single and a walk loaded the bases once more for the Pit Spitters, and then the offense drew three walks to drive in three runs to give them a 10-7 lead. Charlie Wolf came into relief in the bottom half of the inning and walked the bases loaded. Graham hit a ball to short, which was then mishandled by Sanchez allowing two runs to score to pull the Dock Spiders within one at 10-9.

The Pit Spitters went scoreless in the top of the sixth, allowing the Dock Spiders a chance to tie the game once more. After a single and a walk, Rex Watson came through with a single to center field scoring Sanderson to make it a 10-10 game. A walk and a single to lead off the top of the seventh inning for the Pit Spitters. However, they were only able to scratch across one run on a groundout hit by Hunter Herndon to give them a 11-10 lead. Sanderson continued to be a problem to the Pit Spitters pitching staff as he hit into a fielder's choice to score another run tying the game at 11-11.

The back-and-forth affair continued into the top of the eighth inning, this time Sartain grounded out allowing Collins to score to break the tie at 12-11. In the bottom of the eighth, the Dock Spiders put together a big inning. James Hankerson Jr. doubled to right field scoring a pair of runs to give the Dock Spiders the lead at 13-12. They added another insurance run with a single to right field by Howard to extend their lead to 14-12. The Pit Spitters instantly put two runners on base to open the top of the ninth inning. Down to their final strike, Roquemore singled to center field clearing the bases to tie the game at 14-14.

Following a shutdown inning by Charlie Horne in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Pit Spitters got to work quickly in the top of the 10th. Already with a runner on second to start the inning, Aaron Piasecki singled, and Mee walked to load the bases. Sanchez hit a ball to Graham where he misplayed the ball allowing two runs to cross the plate to give the Pit Spitters a 16-14 lead. Brett Rozman grounded into a fielder's choice that scored another pair of runs for the Pit Spitters to extend their lead to 18-14. To finish off the scoring for the Pit Spitters, Herndon scored on a wild pitch to give the game it's final score of 19-14.

The Pit Spitters sweep their first doubleheader of the season improving to 12-11 overall on the season. The team will travel to Rockford to take on the Rivets for their final series of their eight games, seven-day road trip. First pitch is 6:05PM CT.







