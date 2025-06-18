Stingers Split Doubleheader Verses Rox

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The Willmar Stingers (11-10) split the second against the St. Cloud Rox (17-5).

In game one, the Stingers picked up a win, 1-0 verses the Rox.

Catcher Sam Hunt led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run to put the Stingers ahead.

In the bottom of the third the Stingers threatened getting two runners into scoring position with two outs. Left fielder Bryce Ronken flew out to left field to end the inning.

Eric Rawlings entered in the top of the fifth inning.

In the top of the sixth Rawling struck out two batters to hold the Stingers lead at one.

Both teams' bats went quiet for the next two innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, Matthew Pena unloaded hitting his third home run of the season driving in two runs.

In the top of the ninth the Rox led off the inning with a double. The Rox would plate two in the ninth before a 6-4-3 double play ended the game.

Stinger's starter Maclane Finley went 4.0 shutout innings striking out two.

Matthew Pena went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run.

Sam Hunt went 1-for-3 with a solo homerun.

The Stingers would drop game two, 6-3 to the Rox.

In the top of the second the Rox took an early lead plating three runs.

The Stingers plated one in the bottom of the third. After Bryce Ronken reached on a hit by pitch Jameson Martin hit a double to drive him in.

The Rox answered right back with one run of their own in the top of the fourth.

The Stingers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Third basemen Armani Guzman scored on a balk. Catcher Ryan Tayman came home on a wild pitch.

The Rox picked up the scoring in the top of the eighth plating one to extend their lead to 6-3.

The Stingers worked the bases loaded with two outs for left fielder Jordan Kuhnau who flew out to end the eighth.

Pinch hitter Brock Larsen walked to start off the ninth before Kobe Eikmeier pinch ran. Martin drove a double off wall the wall to score Eikmeier. After a wild pitch brought Martin to third, Guzman walked to put runners on the corners. Ryan Tayman grounded out before Matthew Pena struck out to end the game.

For Willmar, Pierce Gritzmaker went 3.0 innings striking out four and surrendering just one unearned run.

Jameson Martin went 2-for-4 with two doubles an RBI and a walk.

Ryan Tayman went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and run scored.

The Stingers will continue their home stand against the Bismarck Larks with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

The Stingers will be back in action against the Rox in Willmar at 12:05 p.m. CST on ESPN+

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.