Rain Cuts Kingfish's 10-0 Rally Short, Handing Them an Early Win over Royal Oak

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - Kyle Alivo blinked through the mist, repeatedly attempting to dry the ball in his glove. In his second start on the mound, Alivo was met with a pitcher's worst nightmare-rain that is just heavy enough to impact his throws, but isn't heavy enough to call off a game.

It was annoying, throwing balls back and forth to the dugout in search of a dry one after every pitch. It was time consuming, wasting minutes in between pitches due to misunderstandings and malfunctions. But Kyle Alivo didn't let it get to his head. In his damp jersey and water-filled cleats, he did all he could do.

In only two and a half innings, the Kenosha starter created one of the rarest lines in baseball: 7 BBs, 6 Ks and a no-hitter.

To keep teams off the board within the first few innings of a game has been a struggle for the Kingfish, making Alivo's mini "no-no" all the more impressive. However, the biggest struggle for the Fish has been to get on the board in the first few innings.

Tonight, it was a different Kenosha team at the plate.

In the second inning alone, the Kingfish scored 10 runs on 8 hits, starting with Ivan Dahlberg blasting a leadoff double off the center field wall to put a runner in scoring position for James McCoy. McCoy mimed the Kingfish catcher, launching his own double down the right field line to bring in the first run of the evening and fuel the rally.

Eventually, the bases were loaded. Things could not have been timed better for the Kingfish, and things could not have looked worse for Royal Oak.

The Leprechauns' most feared player was up at the plate-Jadan Boyce.

On May 31st, Boyce went 6-6 against the Leprechauns, creating a franchise record for most hits in a single game. Tonight, he slapped Royal Oak across the face once again, sending a three-run double into the corner of right field to clear the bases and make it a 4-0 ballgame.

Still, the Kingfish weren't satisfied. They wanted more, rain or shine.

After Jacob Vokal was hit by a pitch and Boyce advanced to third on a wild pitch, Dayton Murphy shot a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Boyce for another run.

However, Vokal wasn't alone on the bases for long.

Aidan Camberg and Kyle Schupmann joined with consecutive walks, loading the bases for newcomer James McCoy in his second Kingfish appearance of the season.

As he did in his 2025 Kingfish debut last night, McCoy proved himself worthy once again, ripping a two-RBI single, sending both Vokal and Camberg home.

It was then Hogan Denny's turn to have a big second day as a Kingfish.

Denny poked a single to left field to bring in Schupmann, padding more runs onto Kenosha's lead over the Leprechauns.

The Kingfish managed to score 10 runs before Royal Oak finally escaped the inning.

Due to rainy conditions, the game only lasted through six and a half innings, granting the Kingfish a 10-0 win and giving the Leprechauns their 13th loss of the season.

Kenosha will seek to continue its hot streak against the Leprechauns tomorrow in their doubleheader. Both games will be held at Historic Simmons Field, with game one starting at 11:05 a.m. and game two starting at 6:35 p.m.







