Pitching Masterclass from Chris Peterson Helps Bucks over Honkers
June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
WATERLOO, Iowa - Chris Peterson's seven shutout innings helped the Bucks to jump out in front, and Rochester could never recover.
The Honkers managed only four hits over that time as they never solved the Peterson puzzle.
Maddox Haley opened the scoring for the Honkers with an RBI single in the eighth. Joel Roberts capitalized on an error to help bring Payton Knowles across.
The two-run eighth cut the Waterloo lead to 6-2.
It was too little, too late as the Bucks made it eight wins in nine against Rochester.
The Honkers will get another crack at Waterloo tomorrow afternoon. At 12:05, the two will square off for the tenth time this year.
Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2025
- Honkers Lose in Extras, as Bucks Explode in Tenth for 9-5 Victory - Rochester Honkers
- Weather Plays No Harm as Spitters Cruise to Victory - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Green Bay Heads to Rockford for Key Road Battle - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies Split Doubleheader against the Hot Tots in Two Close Contests - Duluth Huskies
- Pitching Masterclass from Chris Peterson Helps Bucks over Honkers - Rochester Honkers
- Royal Oak holds on against Woodchucks, 4-3 - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- James McCoy Makes himself Back at Home Despite Kingfish Loss to Dock Spiders - Kenosha Kingfish
- Stingers Drop Doubleheader - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Honkers Stories
- Honkers Lose in Extras, as Bucks Explode in Tenth for 9-5 Victory
- Pitching Masterclass from Chris Peterson Helps Bucks over Honkers
- Honkers Split Doubleheader with Waterloo
- Honkers Drop 11-Inning Game as Express Win 11-7
- Waterloo Puts on Dazzling Offensive Display En Route to 13-6 Victory