Pitching Masterclass from Chris Peterson Helps Bucks over Honkers

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







WATERLOO, Iowa - Chris Peterson's seven shutout innings helped the Bucks to jump out in front, and Rochester could never recover.

The Honkers managed only four hits over that time as they never solved the Peterson puzzle.

Maddox Haley opened the scoring for the Honkers with an RBI single in the eighth. Joel Roberts capitalized on an error to help bring Payton Knowles across.

The two-run eighth cut the Waterloo lead to 6-2.

It was too little, too late as the Bucks made it eight wins in nine against Rochester.

The Honkers will get another crack at Waterloo tomorrow afternoon. At 12:05, the two will square off for the tenth time this year.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.