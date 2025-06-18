Ninth-Inning Rally Seals Gutsy Wausau Win

MEQUON, WI - Down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth, with two outs and two on, Wausau's Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) was down to his final strike. It looked like the Woodchucks were going to drop their series opener against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

What followed was a wave of plate discipline that earned Wausau one of their hardest-earned victories of the season. Knowlton worked the count to take a walk that loaded the bases, before Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) and Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) each took walks of their own to push two runs home and tie the game at 5-5. Cael Boever (Grand Canyon) then stepped up and followed suit, earning a bases loaded walk to put the Woodchucks in front for the first time since the second inning.

That would be enough for Wausau to earn a stunning 6-5 win, the fourth win in six games for the Woodchucks on their longest road trip of the season. It's the first time Wausau has won a game in 2025 where they trailed going into the ninth inning, and their second one-run victory of the season.

For the second straight day, Wausau scored the opening run of the game through a double steal. In the first inning, Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) moved from first to second base while Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) came from third base to home to make it 1-0.

However, Lakeshore would put together an impressive response. The Chinooks tied the game in the bottom of the second, before putting together a two-out rally in the fourth and plating three runs in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.

Wausau would cut the lead to one in the seventh inning. Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) scored on a Lakeshore error, before Max Soliz (Kansas) ripped a base hit to score the second run of the inning. It was the second RBI for Soliz in the 2025 season, and the first multi-hit game for Wausau's 2024 Northwoods League All-Star. However, with the Woodchucks' threatening in the frame, an unlucky runners' interference got Lakeshore out of the jam and allowed the Chinooks to hold their lead.

The Chinooks would add some cushion with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to take a two-run lead. But justice was served in the ninth when Wausau pulled off its amazing two-out rally to break Lakeshore's hearts.

The bullpen played a massive part in keeping the game close, allowing the Woodchucks to make their comeback. Everett Swaim (Chandler-Gilbert CC) only allowed one earned run in three innings of relief. Jordan Destefano (Faulkner University) got out of a bases loaded jam in the eighth inning, which helped him record his second consecutive scoreless frame to begin his Woodchucks career.

After the Woodchucks took the lead, Reece Clapp (Bradley) firmly shut the door in the bottom of the ninth, retiring all three hitters he faced on his way to his fourth save of the season. Clapp is one of five pitchers in the Northwoods League to record four saves this season, and he became the first Woodchuck this season to pitch on back-to-back days. Wausau's strong pitching continues to be a big key to its success, as the Woodchucks are now 12-2 when they hold opponents to five runs or less in 2025.

Wausau moves to 14-8 on the season, and now has a winning record on the road at 7-6. The Woodchucks remain a half-game behind Madison in the Great Lakes West Division, after the Mallards took down Wisconsin Rapids 3-1 to keep their lead atop the standings.

The Woodchucks will have an opportunity to build on the big win when they face off against Lakeshore tomorrow in Wausau's first doubleheader of the season. The first game is set to start at 11:35 a.m., the earliest game so far in Wausau's season. Game two will begin at 6:35 p.m.

The next home game for Wausau is Sunday, June 21, when the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders come to town for an afternoon contest at 1:05 p.m.







