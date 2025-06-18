Yeager Dazzles on the Mound in Madison Mallards' Victory

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Madison Mallards (14-7) took an early lead and used dominant pitching to take down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (7-15) on Wednesday night.

The Mallards took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Dominic Jacoby (University of Louisville) singled home a run in the second inning. Michael Yeager (University of Virginia) was dominant on the mound in his third outing of the season. He preserved the lead with five hitless innings and six strikeouts.

With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, three consecutive Mallards hitters reached to load the bases. Noah Sheffield (Florida State University) stepped up and delivered a clutch two-run double to push the lead to 3-0.

After Yeager exited the game, the Mallards bullpen stepped up, with Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) and Bryce Leedle (University of St. Thomas) combining to pitch three scoreless innings of relief. The Rafters scored a run in the ninth, but Madison held on to win 3-1.

Yeager earned his first win of the season on the mound with his spectacular performance. Seth Spencer (Hope International University) was charged with the loss for the Rafters. Blake Barker (University of Virginia) picked up his first save of the year. The Mallards remain in first place in the Great Lakes West, while the Rafters sit in fifth.

The Mallards will return home to Warner Park on Thursday night to face the Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







