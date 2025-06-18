Rockers and Rivets Doubleheader Canceled

June 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Today's doubleheader between the Green Bay Rockers and the Rockford Rivets has been canceled due to severe weather in the Rockford area. The first game, which was originally scheduled for 1:05 this afternoon, was rescheduled to 6:35 after a lengthy rain delay. The two games were slated to be played for seven innings each.

The Rockers will now head to Battle Creek, Michigan, to face off with the Battle Jacks, beginning a two-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 pm Central Time.

The next home contest at Capital Credit Union Park will be Monday, June 23rd against the Madison Mallards. Gates open at 5:30pm and first pitch is slated for 6:35pm.

