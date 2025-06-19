Rockers Begin Series in Battle Creek

June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Jake Altman of the Green Bay Rockers

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-9) will head to Michigan to take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (11-11) for the first game of a two-game series. First pitch is slated for 5:35pm Central Time.

The Rockers are coming off of a canceled doubleheader yesterday in Rockford, but still sit as one of the hottest teams in the Northwoods League. Green Bay has won five straight games and six of their last seven. They sit just 1.5 games back of first place in the Great Lakes West, with a crucial four-game series against current division leader Madison coming up after the trip to Michigan.

Alex LePage gets the call to start tonight's game for Green Bay, making his fifth start of the summer. He enters with a 2-0 record and a 2.12 ERA, with the Rockers owning a 4-0 record when he pitches. In his last outing, he went six innings against Fond du Lac, striking out ten batters and allowing just four hits. He earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for his performance in the game.

The next home contest at Capital Credit Union Park will be Monday, June 23rd against the Madison Mallards. Gates open at 5:30pm and first pitch is slated for 6:35pm. Open Tab will be performing pregame and throughout the first three innings of the game.

