Growlers Roar After Rain Delay, Beat Dock Spiders 7-3

June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo starter Jack Crittendon labored through his first two innings, allowing just one run, while the Growler offense went scoreless against Gunner Gilmore. The Dock Spiders James Hankerson lead the third inning off with a homer, giving Fond du Lac a 2-0 lead. Kalamazoo would score their first run in the fifth, before Hankerson would add a triple (already picking up a homer and single) to bring in a run and give the home team a 3-1 lead.

Kalamazoo would open the sixth with a walk and a double, before the rain would pause the contest for 40 minutes. Right out of the break, now facing Luke Greth, as JD Crisp brought in two runs to tie the game at three. Crisp would finish the inning scoring on a wild pitch. The Growlers would turn to Christian Krause in the sixth, who would pitch two scoreless innings. A scoreless eighth, pitched by Donny Tober, would lead into the ninth, where Kalamazoo held a 4-3 lead.

In the top half of the inning a single and error would give Kalamazoo two runners on, before a KJ White double would add two to the lead. White would come around to score on a wild pitch. Tober would then strikeout the side on 14 pitches in the bottom of the ninth.

Following Rockfords loss and their win, the Growlers now stand alone at the top of the Great Lakes East, and control their own destiny at this point. Kalamazoo and Fond du Lac will face off again Friday at Herr-Baker Field with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. eastern.







