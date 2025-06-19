Dock Spiders Fall to the Growlers at Herr-Baker Field

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders first baseman James Hankerson, Jr.

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders fell at home for the third straight time after the Growlers scored six-unanswered runs following a rain delay.

The Dock Spiders and the Growlers faced-off for the first time this season in a showdown between the Great Lakes East and West. Fond du Lac started off the game off strong, scoring the first two runs in the game with one run coming from a James Hankerson Jr. 427 feet solo home run. The Growlers would later find the scoring column in the fifth inning but the Dock Spiders would answer with a Hankerson RBI triple which was his first one of the season.

Offensively the Dock Spiders were led by James Hankerson Jr. who went 3-for-3 with a run, a triple and a home run just finishing a double short of the cycle. Adding to the Dock Spiders six hit total, Tyler Stack 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

On the mound the Dock Spiders used four arms with Gunner Gilmore starting on the mound and having his longest outing of the season going five innings while notching five strikeouts. The Dock Spiders pitching rotation did a good job limiting the Growlers to five hits.

Kalamazoo's offense finished a 6-0 run to end the game and was aided by six walks and two errors committed by the Fond du Lac defense.

The Dock Spiders will look to rebound from the loss and find the win column after dropping the past three with game two of the series against the Growlers tomorrow night.

