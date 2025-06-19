Rockers Drop First Game of Road Trip

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Kamar Dove

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-10) suffered a 14-6 loss at the hands of the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (12-11) on Thursday night.

The Rockers got off to a 2-0 lead with back to back two-out doubles from Max Humphrey and Collin Helms, plus a single from Aidan Kuni in the first inning. That lead held until the third inning when Battle Creek got the first three runners on base and later took a 3-2 lead on a sacrifice fly.

The Battle Jacks didn't stop in the fourth as they put up a five-spot, chasing Alex LePage after 3.1 innings pitched. Heitaro Hayashi entered to finish the inning and the next two frames as well, allowing no earned runs.

In the sixth inning, Caleb Daniel launched his first homer of the season, a two-run blast to right center, to cut the lead to 8-4, but Battle Creek answered with six more runs over the next two innings to extend their lead to 14-4. Green Bay scratched across two more runs, but it wasn't enough to undo the damage, leading to their first loss since a week ago.

The Rockers will finish the series tomorrow in Battle Creek, looking to salvage a split. They will then return to Wisconsin, beginning a four-game series with the Madison Mallards, with two games at Warner Park and two at Capital Credit Union Park.

