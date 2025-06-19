Woodchucks Drop Game Two at Lakeshore, Split Doubleheader

June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MEQUON, WI - After comfortably winning game one of Thursday's doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks, the Wausau Woodchucks came up short in a tightly contested nightcap. The Chinooks got a walk-off base hit in the ninth inning to beat the Woodchucks 9-8- Lakeshore's first victory over Wausau this season.

The Woodchucks now move to 5-3 on their longest road trip of the 2025 season. It's only the third time the Woodchucks have lost a one-run game this season, and the defeat broke Wausau's three game win streak.

The second game of the doubleheader was back and forth early, with both teams trading punches in hopes to take control of the game. The Chinooks took a 2-0 lead in the first, only the second time during Wausau's road trip that the Woodchucks did not strike first in a game. Wausau responded with two runs in the second, highlighted by an Aiden Harris (Virginia) RBI triple. The freshman from Midlothian, VA now has three extra base hits in his first seven games with the Woodchucks.

Lakeshore regained their two-run lead in the bottom of the second, before Wausau cut the lead in half with a run in the third. Brody Sexton (Grand Canyon) registered his third RBI of the season with a base hit. After that, the Chinooks scored a run in the bottom of the third, and two runs in the bottom of the fourth, to take a 7-3 lead, their largest advantage of the game.

In the fifth, Wausau would turn the game on its head. The Woodchucks got their leadoff man, Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) on base with a leadoff double, and Cael Boever (Grand Canyon) would drive him in with an RBI single. Later in the frame, the Woodchucks loaded the bases with two outs, and Ethan Guerra (Arizona) delivered, blasting a go-ahead grand slam to put the Woodchucks on top, 8-7.

It's Guerra's second grand slam of his collegiate career, the other one coming in June of 2023 when he played for the Westhampton Aviators in the NACSB. Guerra becomes the second Woodchucks player to hit a grand slam this season, joining Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC). In addition, it was his first home run with the Woodchucks, making him the seventh Wausau player to go yard in 2025.

Wausau desperately tried to hold on to their lead, getting out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth, and getting through the seventh inning unscathed. However, in the eighth, Lakeshore tied the game on a solo home run, and they used skillful hitting in the ninth to push across the winning run and force a doubleheader split.

After today's split, Wausau is now 15-9 in 2025, putting the Woodchucks one game behind the Madison Mallards in the Great Lakes West standings. The Woodchucks have 11 games left in the first half, and they'll play Madison twice in that stretch. The Woodchucks will travel to Madison a week from now and play at Warner Park on June 25 and 26.

For now, Wausau will attempt to win the four-game series on the road when they face Lakeshore for the series finale tomorrow. First pitch in Mequon is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the game being aired exclusively on ESPN+.

