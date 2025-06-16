Woodchucks Drop Second Straight on the Road

June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROYAL OAK, MI - After Wausau began its longest road trip of the season with back-to-back wins, the Woodchucks have now dropped consecutive games away from home, losing to the Royal Oak Leprechauns on Monday night, 4-3.

After being held quiet for most of the night, and trailing by three going into the ninth inning, Wausau ditched a last-second effort to try to steal the win. After loading the bases, Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) lined a single to right field, bringing two runs home to make it a one run game. However, Wausau's rally came up just short, as the Woodchucks left the tying run at third base at the end of the game.

Wausau's only other run came in the top of the second inning, when Cade Baldridge (Cowley CC/Kansas) drilled a solo home run into right field to give Wausau a 1-0 lead. It was Baldridge's first home run in the Northwoods League this season, making him the sixth Woodchuck to go deep in 2025. Baldridge finished the day 3-4, scoring two runs and recording two extra base hits in the tight loss.

Midway through the game, Royal Oak would turn the game in their favor. The Leprechauns tied the game with a solo home run in the fourth, before taking the lead in the top of the fifth with three runs. That big inning would be enough for Royal Oak to pick up the win.

It's only the second time all season Wausau has suffered consecutive losses. The other time came early in the season, back in late May, when they fell to Kenosha and Wisconsin Rapids on back-to-back days.

The Woodchucks drop to 1-2 against Royal Oak this season- meaning the Leprechauns are the only opponent in the Northwoods League that Wausau currently has a losing record against. Wausau is now 3-4 against Great Lakes East opponents this year, while they sport a 9-4 record against Great Lakes West foes.

Wausau has a chance to split the season series with Royal Oak when they face the Leprechauns again tomorrow. First pitch for that game is set for 5:35 p.m. CST.

Wausau won't be at home again until Sunday, June 21st, when they host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for an afternoon matchup at 1:05 p.m. During the Woodchucks' road trip, fans can come watch the Wausau Ignite play multiple Northwood League softball games at Athletic Park this week. That starts with their home game against the La Crosse Steam on Wednesday, June 18th at 6:35 p.m. Fans can watch the Wausau Woodchucks and Wausau Ignite at home this summer by purchasing tickets at woodchucks.com.







