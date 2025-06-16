Rockers Look to Stay Hot at Home against Lakeshore

June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After completing a three-game sweep of the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Sunday, the Green Bay Rockers (11-9) return to Capital Credit Union Park with confidence and chemistry on their side. They'll open a two-game set against the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-13) Monday night, looking to keep the win streak alive and climb further above .500.

Sunday's 3-1 victory capped off a gritty series in which the Rockers found different ways to win. A clutch fifth inning turned the tide in the finale- highlighted by key at-bats from Caleb Daniel and Collin Helms, along with a deep two-RBI shot from Cooper Smith. Closer Jayden Martin shut the door in the ninth to secure the sweep and seal one of the team's most complete series to date.

Now, Green Bay shifts focus to a Lakeshore team still trying to find its rhythm. The Chinooks sit at 7-13 and have dropped four of their last five. Despite the record, their lineup features several scrappy bats and a bullpen capable of keeping games close.

The Rockers will look to strike early and continue relying on their growing offensive depth, while the pitching staff aims to maintain the steady control that's fueled their recent success.

Tonight's game theme is 'Dog Days' presented by Salmons where hot dogs are free and Bark in the Park is in full swing. Tonight also features live music from Acoustic Endorphins, offering fans a perfect mix of baseball and entertainment on what's expected to be a beautiful night in Ashwaubenon. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.