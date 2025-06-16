Rockers Blank Chinooks in Game 1

June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (12-9) took a commanding victory by a score of 9-0 over the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-14) on Monday evening.

Green Bay started off with a 1-0 lead in the first inning with Parker Martin leading off the game and coming around to score on a bases-loaded fielder's choice. Then, in the second, Martin brought in an RBI himself, knocking in Cayden Sheffield to extend the lead to two. In the fourth, Eric Jeon unloaded the bases with a three-run tank to left field to push it out to a 5-0 ballgame.

Caden Crask-Weeks earned his first quality start of the season with five innings pitched, allowing just one hit and no walks. He allowed no Chinook to reach further than second base. Cord Copley came into the game in the sixth and worked two scoreless frames, notching three strikeouts.

In the sixth inning, Eli Selga drilled a bases-clearing triple with two outs to continue the lead to 9-0. Aidan Ewe and Mac Yarbrough closed out the game with scoreless innings of their own to complete the first shutout of the Rockers' season.

Green Bay will continue the series against Lakeshore tomorrow at 6:35pm at Capital Credit Union Park. Gates will open at 5:30pm as the Rockers celebrate Dairy Month at the ballpark with Ron's Cheese. Fans can also get an opportunity to play Singo up until first pitch.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.