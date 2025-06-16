Rox vs Stingers Postponed to Tuesday Doubleheader

June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox game this evening against the Willmar Stingers will be postponed due to unplayable field conditions. Tonight's game will be rescheduled to tomorrow, Tuesday, June 17th, as a part of a doubleheader. The rescheduled game will begin at 5:05 p.m. and the regular scheduled game will be played 30 minutes following the first game. Both games will be seven-inning games.

Fans with tickets for tonight's postponed game will be able to exchange their tickets for any future regular season home game (based on availability). Fans who have tickets for Tuesday's originally scheduled game will receive admittance to both games.

The Subaru Sports Deck is SOLD OUT for Tuesday June 17th. Fans who had tickets for the Subaru Sports Deck for today's rainout will need to exchange for a future regular season home game based on availability.

There will be a Youth Jersey Giveaway on Tuesday, June 17th, which will be distributed at 4:05 when gates open to the first 300 kids in attendance for the first game, presented by Coborn's.

