Chinooks Blanked in Green Bay, Remain Bottom of Great Lakes West

June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

GREEN BAY, Wis.- The Chinooks just couldn't keep up.

The Rockers' pitchers dictated the tempo on Monday night, swiftly getting into their pitching motions and taking little time in between.

Lakeshore had not seen a pitcher who works with such tempo this season. And it was painfully apparent. The 'Nooks were shutout in the 9-0 defeat.

"It wasn't a pretty night," starting pitcher Nate Gray put it after the game.

Manager Mikel Moreno didn't think Green Bay starter Caden Crask-Weeks threw well enough to throw the Chinooks hitters off balance. His problem was the lack of traffic the 'Nooks created on the bases.

"I have no idea," he said when asked why Lakeshore could only get seven guys on base in a nine-inning game. Green Bay had more hits (8) than Chinooks had base runners.

The first time through the batting order, only Kyle Micklus reached first base safely on a walk for Lakeshore. It took 12 Chinook batters before Brody Rasmussen finally got the visitors in the hit column.

'Nooks could only muster five base knocks in the game. Only three players got into the hit column- Rasmussen twice, Micklus, Collin Senior and Jacob Kowes.

For as silent a night it was offensively for the 'Nooks, they were forced to change their pitching plans when the normally steady Gray lasted just two innings.

Gray struggled to put the 13 hitters he faced away. He struck out just one and walked five, giving up two earned runs.

"He wasn't competitive," Moreno said. "That doesn't work at any level."

Gray was equally as frustrated.

"I didn't have it today...it sucks."

Bobby Perebzak came in to relieve Gray and was sharp for the most part. But after allowing a single and a walk, he served Green Bay's Eric Jeon a chance to blow the game wide open.

Jeon did just that with a towering three-run home run to left field.

Moreno was unperturbed when asked about the big hit which blew the game open.

"We weren't throwing strikes anyways...one run would've won the game for them."

The Chinooks remain bottom of the Great Lakes West after their 14th loss of the season. They have a quick reset before game two of the series against the Rockers tomorrow at 6:35 CT.

As much as the loss stings, Gray doesn't want to dwell on the negatives for too long.

"Games like this are going to happen," he said. "You gotta enjoy the victories as much as you can, so these ones don't hurt as bad."







