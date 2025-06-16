Dock Spiders Take Down Kingfish for Third Straight Win

June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Patrick Graham of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WI - In the first cross-subdivision matchup of the season at Herr-Baker Field, the Dock Spiders rallied past the Kenosha Kingfish for their third straight one run win.

The Dock Spiders got off to an early 3-0 lead in the matchup as they appeared to be riding off the momentum from last night's walk-off win. However, the Kingfish were quick to strikeback with six hits and five runs in the top of the third. The Dock Spiders followed this up by holding the Kingfish scoreless for the next three frames and then outscoring Kenosha 5-2 to close out the 8-7 win at home.

The headliner for the Dock Spiders was Patrick Graham who notched his first and second home run of the season. These homers were the first home runs by a Dock Spider at Herr-Baker Field this season and it was also the first multiple home run performance by a Dock Spider in a single game in 2025. Graham went on to finish the day 3-for-4 with two runs, two homers and four RBI.

Offensively the Dock Spiders had another successful day at the plate notching nine hits as a team. Patrick Graham and James Hankerson Jr. were the only Dock Spiders to find the hit column multiple times as Hankerson Jr. went 2-for-4 with two runs in his first multiple hit performance this summer.

On the mound the Dock Spiders had an overall successful day despite a rough patch in the third inning, starter Ethan Cole went seven innings- tying his season high in innings pitched- giving up seven hits, six runs to six strikeouts. Six of the seven hits and five of the six runs came in the top of the third as Dock Spiders pitching coach Sam Fonder called this outing from Cole, "his favorite of the year." This was due to Cole's ability to bounce back after a rough turn of events in the third. The Dock Spiders would use three arms in the win and combine for nine strikeouts.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is a double-header on Wednesday at 11:35 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The game falls on a Drink Wisconsinbly Wednesday with Sunny 97.7 where fans can enjoy half-priced Drink Wisconsinbly Old Fashioneds. Stick around for game two of the doubleheader where the ZOOPERSTARS! will make an appearance with an act filled with comedy and performances you do not want to miss!

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

