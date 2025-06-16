MoonDogs Win at Badlands

June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Your Mankato MoonDogs come out with a win tonight in Dickinson, winning 16-9!

Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) was tonight's starter on the mound for your MoonDogs.

Koskie would throw 5 innings of work, facing 23 batters and recording 3 strikeouts. Koskie would also get the win on the mound tonight for the MoonDogs!

The MoonDogs started their scoring right away with Tony Lira (University of Arizona) hitting an RBI single, bringing around Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego) to score! Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) decided to clear the bases with a three-run home run, scoring Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC), Lira, and himself! 4-0 MoonDogs!

The MoonDogs would remain scoreless until the top of the fourth, when they added on 5 more runs to extend their lead. Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) hit an RBI single, scoring Avalos and Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University Mankato). Saunders would follow up those 2 runs with a three-run home run, scoring Josey Williamson (University of Alabama), Peery, and himself. 9-0 MoonDogs!

Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would come around to touch home and start the scoring in the fifth. Beltre Jr. would pick up an RBI for himself as he hit a single, scoring Avalos. Saunders added to his stat line by picking up 2 more RBIs, hitting a single, and scoring Cooper Milford (Georgia State) and Beltre Jr. 13-0 MoonDogs!

Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University, Mankato) was the first reliever out of the bullpen for the Dog squad. Shumski would put in 2 innings of work, striking out 3 out of 7 batters faced!

Aidan Norris (Iowa Western CC) came out of the bullpen after Shumski and faced 7 batters.

Augden Hallmark (Midland CC) was the last MoonDog arm in use tonight as he would pitch for 2 innings. Hallmark faced 13 batters and recorded 1 strikeout.

In the eighth and ninth innings of play for the MoonDogs, they would score a total of 3 more runs! Avalos would start off scoring on a wild pitch, then Vlcko would come home on a Milford RBI single! The last run for the MoonDogs came from pinch hitter Kain Collins (Charleston Southern University), who would score on a Williamson sac fly. 16-9 MoonDogs.

The Big Sticks would put up all of their runs in the bottom of the eighth and ninth innings.

The MoonDogs would put that one in the W column and will be back in action tomorrow for a doubleheader against the Big Sticks!







