MoonDogs Split with the Big Sticks

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Your Mankato MoonDogs took a split in the series with the Big Sticks, winning 13-1!

The starter for your MoonDogs tonight was Joe Skapinetz (Lafayette College). Skapinetz would be awarded our CenterPoint Energy Player of the Game, throwing 6 innings of work! In those 6 innings, Skapinetz recorded 21 batters faced and struck out 10!

Bryant Viskovich (San Diego) would come around to score and put the MoonDogs on the scoreboard first! 1-0 MoonDogs!

From there on out, the MoonDogs would only keep one inning scoreless, being the bottom of the seventh. Their bats were coming around tonight as they scored in every other inning of play.

Wills Maginnis (Georgia State) would come around to score on a Nico Libed (San Diego) RBI single. Viskovich would step up to the plate and hit a sac fly, scoring Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego). 3-0 MoonDogs!

Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) hit an RBI double, scoring Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC). Beltre Jr. would follow up with an RBI single, scoring Avalos. 5-0 MoonDogs.

The Big Sticks would put their only run on the board in the top of the sixth.

Innings 4, 5, and 6 were all single-run innings. Saunders would hit an RBI single, scoring Caleb Koskie (Indiana University), in the fourth. Beltre Jr. would come around to score due to a Big Sticks walk, in the bottom of the fifth. In the sixth, Avalos would get around the bases to score! 8-1 MoonDogs!

The bottom of the eighth was explosive for the MoonDogs as they scored 5 runs. Kain Collins (Charleston Southern University) would score on a Big Sticks error, then Cooper Milford (Georgia State) would hit an RBI single, scoring Connor Cuff (University of Louisiana at Lafayette). Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) would get hit by a pitch, bringing in Milford to score. Koskie would pick up an RBI single for himself, scoring Beltre Jr. To finish out the inning, Saunders would hit a sac fly, scoring Libed. 13-1 MoonDogs!

Your only reliever for the MoonDogs tonight was Sam Stockman (University of Utah). Stockman would record 3 innings of work and get the save. He would face 11 batters and have 3 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs would take the win tonight before heading on the road to Dickinson to play the Big Sticks!







