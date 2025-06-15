Rockers Host Father's Day Baseball against Pit Spitters

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Maddox Long

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (10-9) will look to claim the season series against the Traverse City Pit Spitters (9-10) today at 1:05pm. Gates are set to open at 12pm.

The Rockers came away with a thrilling victory yesterday against the Pit Spitters, backed by a two-home run performance by Max Humphrey, including the walk-off in the ninth. Green Bay rallied to tie and take the lead in the seventh inning on Humphrey's first home run of the game: a three-run shot to right to finish off a five-spot in the inning. Traverse City came right back to tie the game in the eighth, but Drew Aguiar locked down in the ninth to keep the game tied. Enter Max Humphrey again in the ninth as he smacked another one to right to clinch the victory for the home team.

Maddox Long is scheduled to get the start for Green Bay, his third of the season and fifth total appearance. He enters with a 1-0 record and a 0.56 ERA and returns to the starting rotation after a few outings in relief. Long earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors back on May 27th in the home opener against Wisconsin Rapids.

The Rockers will open up a new series against the Lakeshore Chinooks tomorrow evening, which marks the first matchup between the two Great Lakes West foes. First pitch is set for 6:35pm, with gates opening at 5:30pm. Acoustic Endorphins will be performing pregame and throughout the first three innings of the game.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

