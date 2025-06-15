Offense Reignites as Growlers Win 13-4 in Series Finale

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (11-8) and Wausau Woodchucks (12-7) swapped places from Saturday's finish as the Growlers offense dominated from the start in a 13-4 victory.

The Growlers offense jumped on Tyson Potts early in the first, scoring three in the first in a two-out Kalamazoo rally. Growler starter Adam Berghorst would pitch a scoreless second as well, while the Growlers would add three more courtesy of a RBI groundout and a Gabe Springer two-run double. Berghorst would allow traffic in the third, as a double-steal would bring home the Woodchucks first run. The bottom of the fourth was 1-2-3, outside of a big Avery Thielman homer, his first of the year. The 7-1 lead would remain to the bottom of the sixth, as Kalamazoo starter Adam Berghorst would six innings of one unearned run.

Kalamazoo would pour the damage on in the sixth and seventh adding six runs past the to give the Growlers their 13-run total. The bullpen would give up three runs in the eighth and ninth, as the score would end 13-4.

Kalamazoo and Wausau split their first season series, and will meet again to open up July in Wausau. The Growlers and Woodchucks are both in advantageous positions regarding their standing in the Great Lakes East and West. In the East, Kalamazoo remains tied for first with Rockford following both teams victories Sunday. The Woodchucks were up half a game on the Madison Mallards in the West, and await Madison's Sunday final to learn their standing. In a league where the first half allows you to clinch a playoff spot, these interleague games are important moving towards the completed standings. Kalamazoo will face their I-94 rival Monday in Battle Creek, while Wausau moves further east to face Royal Oak Monday night.







