Rox Walk-off Minot, 7-6, Complete Series Sunday

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Dominic Smaldino and Tanner Recchio on game night

ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (13-4) yet again shined brightest in the most pivotal moments, as the Rox won 7-6 over the Minot Hot Tots (4-15) and stay on top of the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud would find the scoreboard quickly, with Dominic Smaldino (University of California) smashing a solo home run in the bottom of the first to give St. Cloud the 1-0 advantage.

The Rox would retake the lead in the third inning from an RBI single from Austin Haley (Kansas State) to make it 2-1.

Right when the Rox needed it, they would score three runs in the seventh, including two from a Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) double.

Jordan Kolenda (Kent State University) delivered 1.2 innings of brilliant baseball on the mound at the end of the game to keep the game within reach for the Rox, setting up an opportunity in the bottom of the ninth for the offense.

With the bases loaded and the game tied at six apiece, Haley was hit by a pitch to bring in the winning run and end the game with the Rox victorious 7-6.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tanner Recchio.

The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on Sunday, June 15, to face the Minot Hot Tots at 4:05 PM for the final game of the series against Minot.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

