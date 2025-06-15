Dock Spiders Push Past Rafters in Walk-Off Fashion
June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders get its first walk-off win of the season off the bat of second baseman Matt Hansen with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
On a Father's Day afternoon the Dock Spiders took down the Rafters off a double-digit team hitting performance- clocking 10 hits and 10 runs. Fond du Lac and Wisconsin Rapids went back-and-forth throughout all nine innings with the Dock Spiders coming back from a four run deficit.
Offensively Matt Hansen and Kelsen Johnson led the hit column being the only Dock Spiders to have a multiple-hit performance. Three-time Dock Spider Kelsen Johnson went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBI, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
The player of the game for the Dock Spiders was once again Matt Hansen who went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a walk. In the past five games Hansen has batted .556 going 10-for-18 with three runs and five RBI. Hansen's hot-streak has helped fuel the Dock Spiders offense in the past stretch of hard fought games.
On the mound the Dock Spiders used a combined three arms with Air Force Academy product Gunner Gilmore earning his first win of the season in three innings or work. Starter Mason Weckler set a high in for innings pitched in a single outing- going five innings while striking out two Rafters.
A huge difference-maker for the Dock Spiders were the two errors in the eighth and ninth innings from the Rafters that extended the game for Fond du Lac and paved the way to complete the comeback at Herr-Baker Field.
The Dock Spiders will look to surge with the momentum from back-to-back wins as well as from today's walk-off win with a two game home-and-home series with the Kenosha Kingfish from the Great Lakes East subdivision.
Next game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. against the Kenosha Kingfish for Emergency Services Night with a special character appearance where the Dock Spiders will honor area police officers, fire fighters, and first responders with a $1 ticket offer and fan-favorite characters will make a special appearances.
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Fond du Lac Dock celebrate a walk-off win
