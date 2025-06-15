Rockers Sweep Spitters with Tough Pitching

Green Bay, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters drop the final game of the series to the Green Bay Rockers, 3-1.

The starting pitching for the Pit Spitters continued to dominate as Jake Brown threw five innings of scoreless ball, allowing three hits, two walks, and striking out two. In the top of the third inning, the offense got to work to have Brown's back. Brooks Sartain started out with a walk with one out. Following a strikeout by Alfredo Velazquez, Aaron Piasecki singled to center field scoring Sartain giving the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead.

Adam McKelvey came in to relieve Brown of his duties on the mound, and things didn't go the way he had hoped. On the first strike that Caleb Daniel saw in the bottom of the sixth inning, he singled to center field. Later, he scored on a double hit to centerfield by Collin Helms to tie the game at 1-1. A couple of walks from McKelvey loaded the bases for the Rockers. Cooper Smith came through with a single to right field driving in two runs to give the Rockers a 3-1 lead. McKelvey was finished after the one inning where he allowed three runs, three hits, two walks, and was credited with the loss.

After his dominant performance on Monday night against the Rockers, Ricky Kidd came into the ballgame to keep the game at bay, and that he did. Kidd threw two scoreless innings, not allowing a base runner. In the top of the ninth inning, the Pit Spitters were threatening as Grady Mee and Brett Rozman hit back-to-back singles with one out. Rockers closer, Jayden Martin locked in and struckout the final two batters of the game, stranding the potential tying run at first base for the Pit Spitters.

With the loss, the Pit Spitters drop to a 9-11 overall record. The team continues their road trip tomorrow as they travel to Wisconsin Rapids for the start of a two-game series. First pitch is 6:35PM CT.







