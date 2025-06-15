Stingers Drop Pitching Duel Versus Larks

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Bismarck, ND - The Willmar Stingers (10-7) drop the final game of the series against the Bismarck Larks (6-13), 2-1 in walk-off fashion.

In the top of the first, third basemen Jameson Martin started the Stingers' scoring, mashing his fifth home run of the year.

Both teams' bats went quite quiet over the next four innings.

In the top of the fourth, Willmar threatened with back-to-back base hits and a walk, loading the bases with two out. The Stingers were unable to capitalize.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Larks threatened with runners on first and third with no outs. Bismarck drove in one to tie it at one.

With one out in the inning, Louis Castano made his season debut, getting back-to-back strikeouts to keep the game tied.

In the top of the eighth, first basemen Brock Larsen and Landon Franklin led off the inning with back-to-back walks. The Larks worked around the traffic to keep it tied.

Two Larks reached safely in the ninth inning before a sacrifice fly advanced the runner from second. The Larks drove a base hit in the next at-bat to walk it off.

Stinger's starter Adam Urban went 5.1 innings of work, giving up just one earned run while striking out five.

Louis Catano went 1.2 innings in relief without allowing a run or hit while striking out four.

Jameson Martin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

Brock Larsen went 1-for-2 with a walk.

The Stingers will continue their road trip against the St. Cloud Rox with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CST on NWL+.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.