Rockers Complete Sweep with 3-1 Victory over Pit Spitters

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers catcher Anthony Mazza

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers catcher Anthony Mazza(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - It took a few innings to get the spark, but once the Rockers lit the fire, they never looked back.

Green Bay battled through early offensive struggles Sunday afternoon before stringing together a three-run sixth inning that proved to be the difference in a 3-1 win over the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The victory completed a clean sweep for the Rockers, who head into the new week riding high.

Traverse City opened the scoring with a lone run in the third inning, but the Rockers responded with gritty, team-first baseball. The momentum shifted when Caleb Daniel delivered a crucial base hit that breathed life into the Rockers' dugout. Not long after, Collin Helms knocked a ball through the infield, plating the tying run and resetting the tone.

With the bases juiced and the Pit Spitters on their heels, Cooper Smith launched a deep fly ball to the warning track- plenty far enough to drive in two more and give Green Bay a 3-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

From there, the bullpen locked in. Jayden Martin came on for the save and shut the door with confidence, sealing the Rockers' third straight win and a statement sweep against a division rival.

The Rockers return home Monday night to host the Lakeshore Chinooks at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and fans in attendance can enjoy live music from Acoustic Endorphins as part of the evening's entertainment lineup.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.