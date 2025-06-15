Rockers Complete Sweep with 3-1 Victory over Pit Spitters
June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - It took a few innings to get the spark, but once the Rockers lit the fire, they never looked back.
Green Bay battled through early offensive struggles Sunday afternoon before stringing together a three-run sixth inning that proved to be the difference in a 3-1 win over the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The victory completed a clean sweep for the Rockers, who head into the new week riding high.
Traverse City opened the scoring with a lone run in the third inning, but the Rockers responded with gritty, team-first baseball. The momentum shifted when Caleb Daniel delivered a crucial base hit that breathed life into the Rockers' dugout. Not long after, Collin Helms knocked a ball through the infield, plating the tying run and resetting the tone.
With the bases juiced and the Pit Spitters on their heels, Cooper Smith launched a deep fly ball to the warning track- plenty far enough to drive in two more and give Green Bay a 3-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish.
From there, the bullpen locked in. Jayden Martin came on for the save and shut the door with confidence, sealing the Rockers' third straight win and a statement sweep against a division rival.
The Rockers return home Monday night to host the Lakeshore Chinooks at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and fans in attendance can enjoy live music from Acoustic Endorphins as part of the evening's entertainment lineup.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers catcher Anthony Mazza
Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2025
- Kalamazoo Forces Series Split in Win over Woodchucks - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Complete Sweep with 3-1 Victory over Pit Spitters - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies Win Pitcher's Duel against the Honkers, Only Allow Two Hits in 4-1 Win - Duluth Huskies
- Waterloo Tops Loggers 12-7 - La Crosse Loggers
- Rockers Host Father's Day Baseball against Pit Spitters - Green Bay Rockers
- Stingers Defeat Larks 7-6 in Extra Inning Thriller - Bismarck Larks
- Rivets Fall to Leprechauns, Shut-out for the First Time this Season - Rockford Rivets
- The MoonDogs Fall in Game 1 of Their Second Badlands Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Walk-off Minot, 7-6, Complete Series Sunday - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.