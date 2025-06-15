Milburn Dominates as Madison Mallards Defeat Lakeshore Chinooks

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (12-6) bounced back from a loss on Saturday to take down the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-13) 8-1 at Warner Park on Sunday.

The Chinooks took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Mallards answered right back in the bottom of the inning. After Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) led off the frame with a hit, Dom Jacoby (Heartland Community College) drove him home with an RBI single to tie the game 1-1.

Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) broke the tie in the bottom of the third inning, as he belted his first home run of the season over the right field wall. It was a two-run shot that gave the Mallards a 3-1 lead.

Mallards starter Isaac Milburn (Purdue University) delivered a dominant performance on the hill. He pitched eight innings, giving up just one unearned run and striking out six hitters. It was the longest start from a Mallards pitcher all season, as the left hander tossed 99 pitches and lowered his ERA to 1.10.

The Mallards extended their lead in the seventh on a two-run homer from Lopez, who finished with three hits. Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) led the way with four hits of his own, and Madison added three more insurance runs to secure an 8-1 victory.

Milburn earned his first win of the season, while Jack Hagen (UW-Whitewater) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks. With the victory, the Mallards jumped back into first place in the Great Lakes West.

Madison wraps up a four game homestand on Monday night at Warner Park against the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







