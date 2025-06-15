Loggers, Gray Walk-Off Bucks, Win 8-4 Thriller

La Crosse, Wisc. - La Crosse gets their swagger back against Waterloo in walk-off fashion on a humid Father's Day. 2,089 fans made their way to Copeland Park as the Loggers earned a share of first place and got back in the win column.

RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt) made a loud return back to Copeland Park for the summer as he leadoff the game with a single. Mikey Ryan (LSU) walked on 4 pitches giving the Loggers 2 runners on with the middle of the lineup coming up. Edinger grounded into a double play but an errant throw from Waterloo first baseman allowed RJ Hamilton to score the first run of the game for La Crosse.

It took a little while for the Bucks bats to warm back up but Luca Perriello got them on the board with a sac fly, scoring Ethan Rossi who singled to leadoff the inning. Larry Edwards then walked in a run, giving Waterloo the lead. Caleb Parker came around to score on a wild pitch before reliever, Christien Banda (Long Beach St.), worked his way out of the jam.

The Loggers got one back in the bottom of the 5th as Mikey Ryan doubled, scoring RJ Hamilton for the second time of the night.

With runners on first and third, Waterloo had some tricks up their sleeve. Rossi stole second and Bechtel came in to score on an errant throw home from Ryan at shortstop. This run gave Waterloo a 4-2 lead going into the 7th inning.

After an infield hit by Mikey Ryan, he advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch, then stole 3rd on the very next pitch making Ethan Edinger's job very easy at the plate. Edinger (Louisville) got his job done by grounding out to second but scoring Ryan from third.

Down 1 in the bottom of the 9th, the Loggers started rallying with a leadoff single by Eddie Peters (Xavier) into right field. On the first pitch he saw, Hamilton singled into left field for his third hit of the night. Edinger grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Peters from third and tying the game at 4. Kinzie (Hawaii) was just inches away from walking it off again, but a diving play from Waterloo's first baseman spoiled the fun with the second out of the inning. Mateo Gray had other plans, however, as on a 1-0 pitch, Gray hammered a ball 413 feet out to left field for a walkoff grand slam.

La Crosse gets the W in dramatic fashion and Bobby McDonough gets his 2nd win of the year after a stellar performance out of the bullpen. Boenker gets the loss out of the bullpen for Waterloo. La Crosse will head to Thunder Bay later tonight for a 6 game road trip. The Loggers return to Copeland Park on Saturday, June 21 for a 2 game series against the Willmar Stingers. Gates open at 5:30 and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.







