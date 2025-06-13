Dock Spiders Fall to the Rockers at Herr-Baker

June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Tyler Stack in action

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders and the Rockers split the series after an offensive surge by Green Bay propelled the Rockers to a six-run road win.

Offense was hard to come by in the loss, especially in the first six innings where Rockers starter Alex LePage gave up no runs while striking out 10 Dock Spiders.

Eventually the Dock Spiders would find the scoring column with a three-run bottom of the seventh. In the batting order, Tyler Stack and Jalen Gellings were the only Dock Spiders to put a notch in the hit column multiple times. Stack went 2-for-2 at the plate and Gellings went 2-for-4 one RBI and two stolen bases. Gellings continues to have great performances against the Rockers going 6-for-11 with two runs and five stolen bases which is over half of his season total in swiped bags.

For the pitching rotation the Dock Spiders used five arms with Luke Parise headlining the effort on the mound with three innings of work combined with two strikeouts. As a whole the Dock Spiders struckout five Rockers while placing 11 Rockers on the basepath from either a walk or a hit-by-pitch.

The season series between the Rockers and the Dock Spiders now lies even at 2-2 with both of the losses for Fond du Lac coming at Herr-Baker Field- getting outscored 25-5 combined in the pair of losses.

Fond du Lac travels to Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow to take on the Rafters in a home and home set. The Dock Spiders look to bounce back after tonight's loss by taking a season series lead against the Rafters with a win tomorrow.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is on Sunday, June 15 at 1:05 p.m. against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for Scout Day where Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are invited to participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track and are encouraged to wear their vest, uniform, and bring a troop banner. Scout Day packages include a one-of-a-kind Dock Spiders patch. On top of this, the mascots for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Fang and Whiffer, will appear at the game to entertain fans of all ages.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

