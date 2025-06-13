Stingers Doubleheader Versus the MoonDogs Postponed

June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The doubleheader scheduled for this evening (Friday, June 13th) against the Mankato MoonDogs has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. Tonight's games will be rescheduled to June 29th and June 30th as two doubleheaders. The rescheduled games will be seven-inning contests beginning at 5:05 p.m. and the regular scheduled games will be played 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first.

Fans with tickets for tonight's postponed games will be able to exchange their tickets for any future home game (based on availability). For more information, please call our office at (320) 222-2010.

