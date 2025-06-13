Honkers Drop 11-Inning Game as Express Win 11-7

ROCHESTER, Minn - Rochester rues missed opportunities as they drop sixth game in a row.

The Honkers leaned on strong pitching from Beau Alazaus, who went through five innings, allowing just two runs.

A Maddox Haley home run and an Allan Camarillo RBI left the game tied at two as both clubs turned to their bullpen.

A combination of Harrison Cordiero, Daniel Musgjerd, debutee Diego Luzardo, and Malachi Boschart allowed three runs over the final four innings, bringing the Honkers to the plate in the ninth trailing by a pair of runs.

The Honkers took advantage of a pair of walks, singles from Tommy Eisentat and Maddox Haley, and a wild pitch to tie the game in the ninth.

Malachi Boschart gave the Honkers a golden opportunity in the tenth after he kept the Express of the scoreboard in the tenth; however, the Honkers could not take advantage. With neither team scoring in the tenth, the game rolled in.

The Express took advantage of the second chance, scoring six in the visiting half of the inning. An RBI single from Jackson LaLima and RBI walk from Angel Cortez made the final score more interesting, but the hill was too steep to climb.







