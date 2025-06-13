Former Mankato MoonDog Andre Granillo Debuts with the Cardinals

June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Mankato MoonDog Andre Granillo made his Major League debut on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Granillo is the 397th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Granillo, who played collegiately at the University of California, Riverside, played for the MoonDogs in 2020. He was drafted in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2020 with the MoonDogs, Granillo appeared in 10 games and was 1-1 with a 2.29 ERA. He had 34 strikeouts in 19.2 innings and had two saves.

Granillo started his professional career in 2021 with the Palm Beach Cardinals of the Low-A Southeast League. He pitched in 14 games and was 2-3 with a 1.50 ERA across 18.0 innings. He struck out 23, saved two games and walked nine batters.

In 2022 Granillo began the year in Palm Beach and then was promoted, after 10 games, to the Peoria Chiefs of the High-A Midwest League. He would pitch in 26 games in Peoria before another promotion, to end the season, to the Springfield Cardinals of the Double-A Texas League. For the year he pitched in a combined 39 games and was 4-6 with a 4.13 ERA. He struck out an amazing 82 batters in 52.1 innings and saved eight games.

Granillo started the 2023 season with Springfield and then moved up to the Memphis Redbirds after 44 games. He would pitch in nine games in Memphis to end the season. Overall, he was 3-4 with a 4.74 ERA in 68.1 innings. He struck out 89 and saved 14 games.

In 2024 Granillo started the year again in Springfield and then was promoted back to Memphis. Between the two clubs he pitched in 48 games and was 8-2 with a 3.88 ERA. He saved five games and struck out 80 in 65.0 innings.

Prior to his call-up to the Cardinals, Granillo was in Memphis where he had appeared in 18 games and was 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA. He had 46 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. In his Major League debut against the Milwaukee Brewers, Granillo entered the game in relief and pitched 2.2 innings allowing no runs on two hits.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.