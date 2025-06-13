Rockers Make Trip to Fond du Lac for Game 2

Green Bay Rockers catcher Brayden Buchanan

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (8-9) will head to Herr-Baker Field for another matchup with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (8-8) tonight, with first pitch slated for 6:35pm.

Green Bay lost Game 1 of the series yesterday in the I-41 Showdown in Appleton by a score of 5-3. The Rockers started off with a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but in the third, Fond du Lac answered back with a four-spot and tacked on another in the fourth. The bats started to get going again in the seventh, with a bases loaded rally, but only one more run came across for Green Bay.

Alex LePage will get the start tonight for the Rockers. Making his fourth start of the season, LePage sports a 1-0 record and a 3.27 earned run average. In his last start against Wisconsin Rapids last Saturday, he surrendered three runs in just two innings of work, but the Rockers got the win 8-5 over the Rafters.

Green Bay will return to Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for the beginning of a four-game homestand. Green Bay will open a two-game series with Traverse City at 4:05pm, with gates opening at 3:00pm. The Flight Crew will be performing pregame on the concourse.

