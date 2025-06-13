Madison Mallards Blow Out Royal Oak Leprechauns With 19-0 Win

June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (11-5) took care of business on Friday night at Warner Park, defeating the Royal Oak Leprechauns (8-10) 19-0.

The Mallards put the game away early with three home runs in the first two innings. Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) cranked his first long ball of the season in the first inning, giving the Mallards a 2-0 lead. In the second, Tyler Smith (North Carolina A&T) and Jimmy Anderson (Heartland Community College) each hit their first homers of the season to extend the lead to 5-0.

Tyler Guerin (University of Iowa) continued his dominance on the mound this season, as he tossed five scoreless innings on the mound. He allowed just one hit, and set a new Northwoods League career-high of nine strikeouts.

With a 7-0 lead already in the sixth, the Mallards offense took off. Madison scored twelve runs on seven hits in the frame, sending sixteen hitters to the plate. Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) and Carson Hanson (University of Kentucky) each had multiple hits in the inning.

The Mallards held on the rest of the way to win 19-0, which is tied for the third largest shutout margin in Northwoods League history. Every hitter in the lineup collected a hit, and the pitching staff combined to strike out 20 hitters.

Guerin earned his third win of the season on the mound for the Mallards, while Aidan Donovan (Michigan State University) was charged with the loss for the Leprechauns.

Madison will be right back in action at Warner Park on Saturday night against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







