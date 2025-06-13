Chinooks Squeak out 6-5 Win over Kenosha

MEQUON, Wis. - Through five innings of baseball on a blustery night at Moonlight Graham Field, the Chinooks trailed the Kingfish 3-1. Lakeshore had just a single base hit up to that point, a double from Beckett Zavorek to lead off the game.

But the tides swiftly turned in their favor in the bottom half of the sixth inning. As manager Mikel Moreno put it after the game, "better late than never."

Second baseman Tyler Preece got the 'Nooks back on the board with an RBI double to center field. Two batters later, third baseman Jesse Aguirre tied the game with an RBI single. Catcher Jack Kleveno reached with a single, and just like that the bases were loaded.

Next, Nate Gray dug his toe into the turf in the right-handed batter's box and loaded his bat onto his right shoulder.

"My mindset going up there, keep the swing nice and tight and he hung me a cutter right over the middle, and I did some damage," Gray said, describing his bases-clearing double over the outstretched glove of right fielder Jaydan Boyce to give the Chinooks the 6-3 advantage. "I can't believe I was able to cap that off."

Gray did what Moreno wanted his guys to prevent defensively- hit the ball over the outfielder's head. The wind was blowing in at Moonlight Graham Field, making base hits hard to come by.

"I told our guys, 'Listen, if they hit it over our head, they deserve it,'" Moreno said. "I didn't want to give up any cheap ones...I wanted to make them beat us."

Moreno played his outfielder's way further in than you would ever think to position outfielders. The Kingfish did the same, and both teams were able to take away what typically dropped in as base hits.

The big hit wasn't the only highlight-reel play Gray made on the night. The recent BYU commit secured an outfield assist from right field, throwing out Kenosha's Dayton Murphy as he tried to stretch out a double.

"That was fun," Gray said with a grin. Even more impressively, he hasn't played outfield since his high school days.

"I'm proud of him because he looks like he belongs out there," Moreno said.

Lakeshore did chalk up their fifth win of the season, but it's not a Chinooks win if it doesn't come easy. And Lakeshore, particularly on the mound, battled their way through.

Starting pitcher Dylan Escobar only lasted an inning, giving up two quick runs and walking three of the seven batters he saw.

Brian Crooms, who Moreno said was not prepared to pitch today at all, came in out of the bullpen. Despite working into some troublesome positions, Crooms escaped with minimal damage and kept the Chinooks within striking distance. The Georgia State Panther racked up five strikeouts and allowed just one run.

"Croomsy is good, man," Moreno said. "No teams have really hit him hard...he's executed really well for us."

The negative? Crooms walked four batters. On the whole, the Chinooks pitchers gave up nine total free passes.

"We can definitely clean (that) up," Moreno said.

Moonlight Graham Field is no stranger to dramatic finishes this year. Thursday night was no different.

Michael Caruso took the mound in the ninth inning, still holding a 6-3 lead. But, as usual, it wasn't perfect.

"Some things just didn't go my way," Caruso said. After three batters faced, Caruso had two runners in scoring position and only one out.

Assistant coach Peyton Holyoak went to calm Caruso down. In the process, he gave his pitcher the confidence he needed to close out the inning.

"(Peyton) told me that I'm better than those hitters," Caruso said. "I have good stuff, so let my pitches work."

Caruso continued to attack with his fastball. While Kenosha would score two more runs on a groundout and infield single, Caruso induced a groundout to his shortstop, Zavorek, to finish the game.

The Chinooks went home with a 6-5 win, but Moreno is still not impressed.

"Can we start trending upwards a little bit? It would be nice if we could get on a little roll here and play better."

Lakeshore has only picked up back-to-back wins once this season and is yet to sweep a two-game set. They'll have a chance to win their third game of the season over the Kingfish (and sixth overall) Friday evening at 6:35 p.m. CT at Moonlight Graham Field.

