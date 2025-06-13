Mallards Score Four in the Ninth to Take Down Royal Oak Leprechauns

Royal Oak, MI - The Madison Mallards (10-5) rallied late in the game to defeat the Royal Oak Leprechauns (8-9) 6-4 on Thursday night.

The Leprechauns scored first in the bottom of the first on a Devan Zirwas (Eastern Michigan University) sacrifice fly, but the Mallards bounced back in the third inning. Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) scored on an error to tie the game, and Nate Voss (Penn State University) drove in Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) on an RBI double to give Madison a 2-1 lead.

The lead didn't last for long, as Royal Oak scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. That score remained the same all the way until the ninth inning, with both bullpens performing well over the middle innings.

With the Mallards down to their final three outs, the offense came through. Jimmy Anderson (Heartland Community College) tied the game with an RBI double, and Carson Hanson (University of Kentucky) gave Madison the lead with a two-run triple to make it 5-3. Thomas Curry (University of Illinois Chicago) drove in an insurance run later in the inning to extend the advantage to three runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Leprechauns loaded the bases and got a run back on a bases-loaded walk. With the winning run on base, Joe Husak (Illinois State University) struck out Nolan Alvord (Grand Valley State University) to end the game.

Francesco Capocci (University of North Carolina) earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, his second of the season. Brady Baalaer (Saginaw Valley State University) was charged with the loss for the Leprechauns. Husak picked up his third save of the season.

The Mallards head home to Warner Park to face the Leprechauns once again on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







