Madison Mallards' Offense Explodes for Eighteen Runs in Win

June 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Royal Oak, MI - The Madison Mallards (9-5) put on a show with the bats Wednesday night, taking down the Royal Oak Leprechauns (8-8) 18-6.

Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) got the scoring started in the third with a two-run triple to right field, scoring Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) and Jimmy Anderson (Heartland Community College) to give Madison a 2-0 lead. Nate Voss (Penn State University) and Thomas Curry (University of Illinois Chicago) each had run scoring knocks later in the frame to extend the lead to five.

The Leprechauns responded with three runs in the bottom of the third, but the Mallards took complete control in the fourth. Hamilton drove in two more runs with a double, and Madison scored eight in the frame to take a 13-3 lead.

The Mallards' offense continued to add on late in the game. Voss drove in another run with an RBI double in the seventh, and MJ Sweeney (Grossmont College) joined in on the fun with a two run-triple in the eighth. Five different Madison hitters drove in multiple runs in the blowout victory.

Merritt Jay (Harding University) earned the win for the Mallards in relief, his second of the season. Cal Rutherford (Eastern Michigan University) was charged with the loss for the Leprechauns.

The Mallards and Leprechauns will meet again on Thursday night in Royal Oak, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on Friday night to face the Leprechauns at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.